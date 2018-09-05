SOUTHERN OREGON (KPTV) - Oregon transportation officials discouraged drivers from traveling south on Interstate 5 Wednesday night due to a fast-moving fire burning north of Redding.
The 2,000-acre Delta fire in northern California was reported Wednesday around 12 p.m.
The fire jumped from an estimated 500 acres Wednesday afternoon and is burning on both sides of I-5, according to federal forest officials.
Flames are moving north and the fire is zero-percent contained, officials warn.
The Delta fire is burning close to another fire that has burned through more than 46,100 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Officials say the Hirz fire is approximately 75 percent contained. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evacuated people on both sides of I-5.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 5 is closed south of Mount Shasta to Redding.
