ODOT doesn't know when growing graffiti problem will be addressed on Portland freeways

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The city of Portland is dealing with a growing graffiti problem, which is clear to see along the city’s freeways.
The state recognizes that graffiti is on the rise but says it doesn’t know when the problem can be addressed.
There are several businesses devoted to keeping graffiti clear from businesses and buildings in Portland. The owner of Portland United Graffiti Removal says that graffiti has been increasing for about a year now.
“Graffiti begets graffiti. The more we see around, the more services are overwhelmed, and it just keeps attracting more and more,” said David Paul.
He says he’s been busy removing graffiti. But, he also says that him being busy means that a lot of businesses are hurting.
“They’re just struggling to make it by, and when they’ve got to pay a couple of thousand dollars a year, that comes right out of their pocket, what they’d pay their mortgage or food with or send their kids to school,” said Paul.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says it recognizes that some of the worst graffiti is along the freeway.
“We’re probably seeing more graffiti on a lot of our bridges and overpasses and other places than we’ve seen before,” said Lout Torres with ODOT.
But, Torres says that ODOT is still busy with work that has to be done to the roadways from natural disasters in the last year, like fires, flooding and the ice storm. He says crews do not have time right now to address the graffiti or the growing encampments along the freeways.
“We want to clean it up as well, and it will get cleaned up eventually. People are just going to have to be patient,” he said.
But Paul says he’s worried that the longer the problem persists, the more damage it could do to the city of Roses.
“Our reputation as a city is being hurt quite a bit because you used to walk down this place, this street and it used to be really beautiful, and this is pretty much all you see nowadays,” Paul said.
ODOT says it does not know when graffiti cleanup will begin. In the meantime, ODOT says it is calling on people to stop adding to the problem.
