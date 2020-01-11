MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Drivers were advised to avoid traveling on Mount Hood due to “extremely hazardous driving conditions,” according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The alert was issued Saturday morning. ODOT reported numerous spinouts due to heavy snow, high winds and poor visibility.
ODOT had periodically closed sections of Highway 35, and advised that additional closures may be necessary to keep up with the heavy snowfall.
“Blowing snow has reduced visibility and caused spinouts and delays,” according to ODOT.
Transportation officials said travelers should avoid Mount Hood if possible until Monday, when conditions are expected to improve.
ODOT has crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock due to the severe weather this weekend.
