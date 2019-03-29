ODOT: Expect delays next week as crews install rockfall fencing near Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect delays on the Historic Columbia River Highway next week as crews install rockfall fencing near Multnomah Falls.
Crews beginning Tuesday will install 50 feet of rockfall fencing on top of concrete barriers placed immediately to the west of the Multnomah Falls Lodge, transportation officials say.
The concrete barriers were placed along the corridor to address rockfall after the Eagle Creek Fire.
According to ODOT, debris has fallen onto the highway in this location since the concrete barrier was placed.
Officials say the rockfall fencing will improve safety by reducing rockfall coming over the concrete barrier. Travelers should expect flaggers directing traffic on either side of Multnomah Falls beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.