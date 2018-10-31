OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Crews will continue to remove rocks from a hillside above Highway 99E in Oregon City this weekend. The work will cause traffic delays for drivers, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
The agency says drivers should expect intermittent full road closures about a mile south of the Oregon City tunnel as rock scaling crews remove dangerous rocks from above the highway.
The closures will last up to 20 minutes, according to ODOT.
The removal work started last week after rocks fell across the road. Crews on Tuesday inspected the hillside and said more rocks could fall across the road.
The highway this weekend will remain open to traffic in both directions between closures.
Crews will begin work around 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and continue their work throughout the day.
