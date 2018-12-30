MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting "extreme winter driving conditions" on Highway 26 and Highway 35 Sunday night as drivers are trying to leave ski areas on Mt. Hood.
ODOT says there are multiple slide offs on both highways.
As of 8 p.m., Highway 26 is closed from Government Camp to Frog Lake, and Highway 35 has been closed from Hwy. 26 to four miles at Iron Creek.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route and expect long delays.
Any of you stuck in this? BOTH US-26 and OR-35 around Mt. Hood technically closed at this hour. No travel over Mt. Hood to central Oregon or Government Camp to Hood River. Maybe that's the sign of a good ski day? @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5TNH09xyLl— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 31, 2018
