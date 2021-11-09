ODOT faces staff shortages as winter nears

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Almost every industry is being hit with a staff shortage and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception.
ODOT says there are a variety of reasons why they don’t have the staff they need including the statewide vaccines requirement. However, Katherine Benenati, an ODOT spokesperson, said this is a trend they’ve seen since 2019. In 2019 there were 29 vacancies, in 2020 there were 86 and now in 2021 there are 167 open positions.
“What that means for drivers is that they may not see the same levels of service that they’ve been accustomed to,” Benenati said. She said this translates to more potential hiccups for drivers like more chain requirements and road and pass closures.
“Some roads might not be plowed as often as they used to be so if we have, we might have snow and ice on the roads longer, we might have lanes of interstate closed, we might have lower speed limits and we might take longer to respond to crashes,” she said.
As of Tuesday, ODOT reported that 99% of its employees had submitted vaccine cards or received an exemption. ODOT will not have final numbers until November 30th as some people are still finishing their vaccine series.
Bilal Farooq is a gas station manager and also owns Crystal Clear Transportation, a trucking company. He said one of his drivers already ran into trouble near the California and Oregon border.
“This morning the guy was stuck in Weed and we were talking about what’s the plan for the next two, three months, how is it going to work out for us so it was pretty stressful,” Farooq said. ODOT will move resources as needed during winter storms but is asking drivers to be patient and if possible stay home if conditions are bad.
“On the maintenance front we are low on some pretty significant corridors including the Portland metro area, including US 97, including 84,” Benenati said. Farooq said he knows crews are doing everything they can to keep up but said safety for his drivers is still his top priority.
“It’s kind of scary, I mean I can’t predict what the future is but if the weather gets bad as it was last year that worries me and hopefully they have a plan b when it comes to taking care of the roads and those kinds of things,” he said.