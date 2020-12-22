PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation has once again extended the grace period for expired driver licenses, permits, ID cards, and vehicle registrations.
ODOT says Oregon residents with a vehicle registration, permit or driver license expiring between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, have up to three months after their expiration date without being cited by law enforcement for an expired license or tags.
Oregon law enforcement agencies have agreed to the new grace period. Under the agreement, officers will "exercise more discretion for recently expired licenses and registration before choosing whether to write a citation," ODOT says.
DMV offices are open by appointment. ODOT says the first available appointment in some parts of the state may be two months out.
Visit www.oregondmv.com for a complete list of services available by office.
Many DMV services are now available online at dmv2u.oregon.gov, including:
- Renew your vehicle registration
- Access your DMV profile
- Schedule an appointment
- Replace a lost, damaged or stolen license or ID card
- Pay a reinstatement fee
- Report your change of address
- Report the sale of your car
- Calculate vehicles fees to mail in title and registration applications
People can also download forms and complete many transactions by mail including vehicle title transfers at www.oregondmv.com.
