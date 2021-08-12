ODOT hazardous tree removal team helps stop grass fire near Idanha

IDANHA, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon Department of Transportation crew doing hazard tree removal along Highway 22 helped stop a grass fire in its tracks right before it would've hit the town of Idanha. FOX 12 spoke to the project manager about how his crew was equipped with the knowledge and resources to fight the fire.
It was a not-so-typical day for one of ODOT"s Debris Management Task Force Teams on Tuesday afternoon.
"You couldn't see much. Basically all you could see was the flames and the smoke was pretty thick," said Project Manager Joel Zeni.
Zeni and his crew were working along Highway 22 to clear out debris from last year's wildfires in the Santiam Canyon when a flagger spotted smoke near the job site, so the foreman went to check it out.
"When he got to the fire, he immediately realized that this fire was getting out of control quickly," Zeni said. "They came up with a plan to flank it and they went after it."
Zeni told FOX 12 each tree removal team has a fire truck and 10,000 gallons of water on site, just in case this sort of situation occurs. Crew members are also trained in fire suppression.
"I think it's fair to say that there would've been houses lost had that machine not been there," said Zeni.
He says the wind was pushing the grass fire quickly towards Idanha, but thankfully, the fire line worked and kept the flames from reaching town as firefighters with Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District arrived to completely extinguish the fire. Zeni told FOX 12 this was the fifth fire his crews have helped fight since they started debris removal in Oregon.
"Any way that we can help out to make sure that the community recovers and continues to grow is vitally important to us," Zeni said.
Zeni says the fire grew to about an acre in a matter of minutes. A Level 2 evacuation notice was sent to the town of Idanha. It was lifted within a couple of hours. Officials with the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
