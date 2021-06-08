ODOT hires contractor to help clean up graffiti along Portland interstates

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People will notice more graffiti cleanup efforts along Portland interstates during the month of June, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT says it has hired a contractor, River City Environmental, to clean areas along Interstates 5, 205 and 405. The contract runs through June 30 with work able to take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Crews will paint over visible graffiti along the interstates, including on sound walls and bridge pillars, according to ODOT.
The cleanups will take place along:
- Interstate 5, between I-205 and the Interstate Bridge
- Interstate 205, between the Abernethy Bridge and the Columbia River
- Interstate 405
ODOT says no lanes will close during the cleanups.
While crews have spent time clearing graffiti and keeping public spaces clean, ODOT says the problem is getting worse. The work by the contractor comes in addition to the work by ODOT maintenance crews. Once the contract is done, ODOT crews will continue their cleanup efforts. ODOT says it will continue to develop resources needed to more "aggressively clean graffiti."
(2) comments
waste of time and money, cheaper to simply enforce to laws and clear those people away, otherwise they'll be re-cleaning that spray paint every week
It wont matter because a day or two later it will covered again because Portland loves criminals and thugs more than law-abiding tax paying citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.