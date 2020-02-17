IDANHA, OR (KPTV) - A section of Highway 22 will be closed indefinitely following a tanker truck crash and fuel spill, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred Sunday near milepost 63. Oregon State Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries.
After the crash, ODOT reported that fuel was spilling from two tanks. Crews pumped fuel from the tanks on Sunday and would return Monday morning to continue the cleanup.
ODOT said Highway 22 will remain closed between Idanha and the junction with Highway 20, mileposts 53-81.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Highway 20 and Highway 126E can be used as alternative routes for most traffic traveling between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.
