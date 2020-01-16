MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation temporarily closed a portion of eastbound Highway 26 near Government Camp due to icy conditions.
The closure began at milepost 49, just west of Government Camp, and involved the eastbound lanes.
ODOT said there were numerous spin outs on the snow and ice Thursday morning.
According to ODOT, eastbound traffic was heavier on Highway 26 in the morning hours due to the earlier closure of eastbound Interstate 84 at Troutdale. The interstate has since reopened.
Traffic on Highway 26 was held at milepost 49 while crews cleared trucks.
ODOT said while the highway is now fully open, "chains are required in places. Icy spots and blowing wind make travel dangerous so be prepared, go slow, be safe."
