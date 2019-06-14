PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been an ongoing battle in the Goose Hollow neighborhood of SW Portland: neighbors who say they have been repeatedly attacked by homeless campers who won’t leave.
Back in March, neighbors planted a rose garden along a stretch of ODOT property on SW 14th and Montgomery to deter the campers, but they say it didn’t work and concerns over crime and safety continued.
Now, the roses have been removed and ODOT started installing large boulders on that stretch of land last week.
Don Hamilton, a spokesperson for ODOT, tells Fox 12 the installation comes after the agency spoke with neighbors and businesses about their concerns.
It’s a tactic ODOT has used in several areas around Portland this year, and particularly in areas around I-405.
While every site has to be evaluated individually, he says this plot of land is a no-trespassing area that is not safe for campers.
It’s a spot right next to a freeway onramp and Hamilton says campers have wandered onto the road at times, putting themselves in danger.
Neighbors in the area say they have been subjected to repeated attacks from the campers.
Last month, Fox 12 reported on an arrest that was made after a camper was accused of throwing a brick at a neighbor who was watering the rose garden.
Neighbors who asked to remain anonymous tell Fox 12 they are very pleased to see the boulders go in and hope it means the end of the ongoing issues they’ve been facing there.
They plan to re-plant the rose bushes around the boulders once the hot weather subsides to re-beautify the area.
