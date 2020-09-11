PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A major project that was set to partially close the Interstate Bridge for more than a week has been postponed due to the wildfires.
ODOT said the decision to postpone the I-5 Interstate Bridge Trunnion Replacement Project was to make the "highway system was as clear as possible for wildfire evacuees."
The closure of the northbound span of the bridge was scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and last for about nine days.
ODOT said the $13 million project has been in the works for more than two years and would replace parts in the lift mechanism in south tower of the 103-year-old northbound span.
“ODOT and our many partners have put a lot of work into this project over the last few years and it absolutely needs to get done,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT manager for the Portland area. “But this closure would have created additional congestion and right now we need to keep the highways moving for evacuees and emergency responders.”
For more information about the Interstate Bridge project, visit www.interstatebridge.org.
For updated information about the wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, click here.
