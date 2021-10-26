ODOT launching new safety corridor along eight mile stretch of Hwy 211

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation will be launching a new safety corridor along Highway 211 starting on Wednesday.
The new safety corridor will extend for eight miles along Highway 211, also known as the Woodburn Estacada Highway, from Molalla to Colton. Drivers will notice new signs saying "Safety Corridor" and "Fines Double" in the safety corridor beginning Wednesday.
ODOT says there have been "alarmingly high" amount of crashes on this stretch of roadway. From 2015 through 2019, ODOT says the rate of deadly and serious crashes in the corridor was 166.5% of the statewide average for similar roads. During this time, there were 139 crashes and twelve deaths in the corridor.
Over the new few years, ODOT says it will work to reduce crashes in the safety corridor with double traffic fines, signage and other low-cost, easy to implement safety solutions, and education.
