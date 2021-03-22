PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday that many residents will be able to renew their driver licenses, permits and identification cards online starting in early May.
The new feature coming to DMV2U.Oregon.gov will help save customers a trip to a DMV office and free up appointment times for others.
Due to the COVID-19 backlog, ODOT says the demand for appointment slots and services remains high.
"We hope that people will consider renewing online instead of making an appointment at a local office," DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. "We understand it’s frustrating for Oregonians who have a hard time finding an appointment slot. We’re adding more online services to better serve customers and get them what they need without a trip to a DMV office."
"If you want to change from a regular driver license or ID card to a Real ID-compliant credential, you will need to make an appointment and come into the office," Joyce continued. "The same is true if you need to add a motorcycle or farm endorsement, or add a veteran designation, or renew a limited-term credential, or renew in other uncommon situations."
Those who renew online will be able to print a receipt, which can be shown to law enforcement during a traffic stop.
What credentials you can renew online starting in May:
- Driver license
- Commercial driver license (except CDL with hazmat or farm endorsement)
- ID card
- Instruction permit
- Motorcycle instruction permit
- Restricted moped-only license
- Disability golf cart driver permit
Online renewal will allow you to make two changes:
- Change your address if you have moved.
- Add or remove the organ donation option from your record.
In order to qualify for online renewal:
- Your card must be within 12 months of its expiration date.
- Your previous renewal was done in person at a DMV office.
- You are not suspended or owe a reinstatement fee from a previous suspension.
A grace period for expired driver licenses, permits, ID cards, and vehicle registrations was extended last year. Residents with a vehicle registration, permit or driver license that expires between Nov. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, have up to three months after their expiration date to renew.
