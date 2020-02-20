WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.
At around 6:08 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 northbound near milepost 285.
Oregon State Police said a southbound semi-truck crossed into the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the semi-truck caught fire.
ODOT said an estimated 15 vehicles were involved.
According to ODOT, at least four people were injured in the crash. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.
Northbound Interstate 5 is closed to traffic between the Wilsonville Road and Elligsen Road exits.
The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
No further details have been released at this time.
