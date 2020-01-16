MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed a portion of eastbound Highway 26 near Government Camp due to icy conditions.
The closure begins at milepost 49, just west of Government Camp. The left eastbound lane is open, while the right lane remains closed.
ODOT says there have been numerous spin outs on the snow and ice.
According to ODOT, eastbound traffic is heavier on Highway 26 due to the earlier closure of eastbound Interstate 84 at Troutdale. The interstate has since reopened.
Traffic on Highway 26 was being held at milepost 49 while crews cleared trucks.
Both westbound lanes are open, but ODOT says traffic is moving very slow because of the snowy and icy conditions.
Driver are urged to use caution. Chains or traction tires are required for travel over Mount Hood.
