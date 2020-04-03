PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An on-ramp to Interstate 84 was closed for several hours Friday after a semi-truck rolled over.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the ramp from northbound Interstate 205 to westbound Interstate 84, exit 21B, was closed due to the semi-truck rollover.
ODOT expected the closure to be lengthy because crews will need to cleanup spilled diesel.
ODOT reopened the ramp just after 1 p.m.
