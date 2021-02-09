ODOT ready for possible snowstorm to hit region

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for possible snow in the forecast in a few days.
It's been a couple of years since the metro area's last big winter storm.
Regardless of what the next few days look like, ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton says crews will be ready to keep the roads safe.
"Right now, we're prepping our deicers to make sure they're ready to go. We have new employees that we're training this year to make sure they understand how to deal with the deicer, how to deal with all the tools, all the winter tools that we're using right now."
Hamilton says incident response trucks will be stationed throughout the metro area to keep an eye on the roads.
"There's a couple of areas we're particularly concerned about when it comes to salt," Hamilton said. "One of them is Sylvan is coming out of the Sylvan tunnel coming up the hill. Another one is Breeze Hill. Now that's the area of I-5 coming north from 217. That's a long, slow hill that we've had a lot of problems there in the past."
While Hamilton says deicer is a preventative measure that ODOT can use before a storm, ODOT is prepared to use 2500-pound salt bags as well as 1200 cubic yards of sand on the roads.
Hamilton's best advice to drivers is to plan ahead before the storm.
"The best thing you can do on the road is to make sure you're someplace safe before the storm hits," Hamilton said. "We've had problems in the past where people start to go, oh it's snowing outside. I think I'll go home. That's when the roads get choked."
Hamilton says during storms, it focuses on using the right tool at the right time while staying environmentally conscious.
