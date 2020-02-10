UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two lanes of Interstate 84 were reopened Sunday evening after the roadway was closed over the weekend due to flooding.
All lanes of I-84 between mileposts 182 and 188 were closed early Friday. Crews had been working day and night to fix the roadway after it was damaged by high water.
By Sunday evening, ODOT reopened one westbound lane and one eastbound lane.
ODOT says the speed limit is set at 45 miles per hour because of remaining road damage.
There is no ETA on when the second westbound and eastbound lanes will reopen, but crews are continuing to make repairs.
The flooding affected areas of Wallowa, Umatilla and Union counties last week. It was caused by recent heavy snowfall followed by warmer temperatures, according to officials.
Gov. Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency for affected counties, citing the flooding, along with landslides and erosion.
Dozens of people were evacuated by helicopter in flooded areas over the weekend.
A 62-year-old woman who was reported missing in Umatilla County was found dead Sunday. The Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center says it appears she was swept away by rushing water.
Dramatic images in the area showed washed out homes, buildings and farms, along with stranded vehicles and livestock.
