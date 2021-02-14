COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - After shutting down all lanes of Interstate 84 Friday night due to a winter storm, the Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened part of the roadway on Sunday morning.
ODOT says the westbound lanes of I-84 from Hood River to Troutdale are reopen.
The eastbound lanes from milepost 17 to milepost 62 remain closed. There's no word at this time when ODOT will open the eastbound lanes.
A line of semi-trucks waiting for the eastbound I-84 to reopen were seen near Wood Village Sunday morning.
84 eastbound at exit 16 which is shut down. #WoodVillage. Semis pulled off on the side of the road. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/1GmoqwTY07— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 14, 2021
The interstate was closed by 9 p.m. Friday because winter weather was making "driving too dangerous with high winds and heavy snow," ODOT said.
Blizzard conditions hit the Gorge Friday night into Saturday morning, with heavy snow and wind gusts from 55-70 mph. At times, there will be zero visibility in that area.
