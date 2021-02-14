WB I-84 Opens

(Courtesy: ODOT)

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - After shutting down all lanes of Interstate 84 Friday night due to a winter storm, the Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened part of the roadway on Sunday morning.

ODOT says the westbound lanes of I-84 from Hood River to Troutdale are reopen.

The eastbound lanes from milepost 17 to milepost 62 remain closed. There's no word at this time when ODOT will open the eastbound lanes.

A line of semi-trucks waiting for the eastbound I-84 to reopen were seen near Wood Village Sunday morning.

The interstate was closed by 9 p.m. Friday because winter weather was making "driving too dangerous with high winds and heavy snow," ODOT said.

Blizzard conditions hit the Gorge Friday night into Saturday morning, with heavy snow and wind gusts from 55-70 mph. At times, there will be zero visibility in that area.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.