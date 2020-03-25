SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation says rest areas along the interstates and state highways will remain open during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“We have no plans to close the rest areas as long as we have the staff and cleaning supplies,” Vivian Payne, ODOT Interim Maintenance and Operations Branch Manager, said in a news release Wednesday.
Payne said members of the public have a key role in ensuring the rest areas will not be infection points for the virus.
“Everyone plays an important role in limiting its spread by keeping their distance and practicing good hygiene,” she said.
Rest areas managed by the Oregon Travel Information Council or funded by ODOT will remain open, including the Interstate 5 rest stop at Canyonville, which is managed by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
ODOT says cleaning of most rest areas has been doubled. They have also added signs warning people who use the facilities to keep at least six feet apart at all times.
The I-5 Siskiyou Rest Area south of Ashland remains open to all northbound traffic, except commercial trucks. The Siskiyou Welcome Center, which is managed by Travel Oregon, closed last Friday due to concerns about the virus.
All state parks are closed until at least May 8, but the rest area portion of a state park will remain open, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation.
Barricades will separate a state park’s open rest area from the closed recreation area.
ODOT is reminding travelers that the best choice is to not use rest areas at all but avoid unnecessary travel.
Gov. Brown issued an executive order on Monday directing Oregonians to “Stay Home, Save Lives.”
You can find a map and list of all Oregon rest areas at Tripcheck.com.
