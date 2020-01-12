ODOT: Road conditions on Mt. Hood highways remain treacherous, drivers advised to delay travel if possible

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation said Sunday that the road conditions remain treacherous on the highways around Mt. Hood.
They’re advising drivers to use caution or if possible, delay travel until conditions improve.
ODOT says problems that were seen on Saturday were continuing on Sunday, including heavy snowfall, spinouts, high winds bringing down trees, and blowing snow severely reducing visibility.
ODOT says early Sunday, a tree fell down and knocked down a sign bridge spanning US 26 near OR 35, blocking all lanes of US 26 until crews were able to haul it off the road.
Drivers planning on heading between Bend and Portland Sunday should consider avoiding US 26 and use I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge. Travelers on Mt. Hood should plan for additional travel time and to use caution, according to ODOT.
On Saturday, ODOT issued an alert advising drivers to avoid Mt. Hood due to “extremely hazardous driving conditions.”
ODOT had reported numerous spinouts due to heavy snow, high winds, and poor visibility.
By 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Hood Meadows announced it was closing for the day, including Saturday night skiing, due to the storm and extremely strong winds.
Lifts were still scheduled to run Sunday, however Sunday’s park and ride from Portland was also cancelled.
ODOT periodically closed sections of Highway 35 on Saturday, and advised that additional closures may be necessary to keep up with the heavy snowfall.
The National Weather Service also reported an avalanche warning Saturday evening for backcountry areas of Mount Hood.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
