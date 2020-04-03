PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An on-ramp to Interstate 84 will be closed for most of the day Friday after a rolled over semi-truck.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the ramp from northbound Interstate 205 to westbound Interstate 84, exit 21B, is closed due to semi-truck rollover.
ODOT expects the closure to be lengthy because crews will need to cleanup spilled diesel.
ODOT hopes to have the ramp reopened in time for the afternoon commute.
