WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Saturday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying rolls of paper tipped over at Exit 278.
OSP said the driver received only minor injuries.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the off-ramp is closed and the closure will be lengthy due to vehicle recovery and clean up of spilled diesel.
Travelers should expect delays in the area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
