TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has shut down a 50-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard like conditions.”
The shut down stretches from Troutdale to The Dalles. FOX 12 has been told the reason the closure begins in Troutdale is due to an easily accessible rest stop and a motel at the exit.
84 closed here in Troutdale to Hood River. Rain here in Troutdale but further east it’s snow and ice. Please send us your pics if you are in the Gorge and you are dealing with blizzard-like weather. (Only If you can safely take a photo or video.) #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/voc1i4yw9m— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 3, 2022
While heavy rain is coming down in Troutdale, ODOT says 28 miles east they are dealing with treacherous conditions causing multiple crashes and limited visibility.
ODOT has closed I-84 in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River until further notice. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/aAoqPBYdCl— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) January 3, 2022
ODOT told FOX 12 they have crews treating the roads but because of the blizzard-like conditions, it’s difficult to keep up with the weather.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.