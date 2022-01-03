ROAD CLOSURE 0103

IMAGE: KPTV

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has shut down a 50-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard like conditions.”

The shut down stretches from Troutdale to The Dalles. FOX 12 has been told the reason the closure begins in Troutdale is due to an easily accessible rest stop and a motel at the exit.

While heavy rain is coming down in Troutdale, ODOT says 28 miles east they are dealing with treacherous conditions causing multiple crashes and limited visibility.

ODOT told FOX 12 they have crews treating the roads but because of the blizzard-like conditions, it’s difficult to keep up with the weather.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

