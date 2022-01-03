The Oregon Department of Transportation has shut down a 70-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard-like" conditions.

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation has added U.S. 26 in the Cascades to a growing list of closed highways after halting traffic along a 70-mile portion of I-84 due to “blizzard-like" conditions early Monday.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, U.S. 26 was closed near Rhododendron to OR-35. Similar conditions have also closed OR-35 from U.S. 26 north to the Hood River County line.

Officials closed I-84 in both directions early Monday morning, from Troutdale to The Dalles. Although the treacherous conditions were reported 28 miles east of Troutdale, they decided to close the highway there because Troutdale has an easily accessible rest stop and a motel at the exit.

ODOT told FOX 12 they have crews treating the roads but because of the blizzard-like conditions, it’s difficult to keep up with the weather.

Additionally, on the Washington State side, State Route 14 was closed both directions from Washougal to Salmon River.

At this time, all major highways heading towards eastern Oregon are closed.

At this time, all major highways heading towards eastern Oregon are closed.

 

