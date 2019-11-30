PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Snow and ice removal crews around the metro Saturday said they’re ready for whatever weather comes our way.
With snow in the forecast Saturday that means many crews around Oregon are about to get their first real test of the season.
People agree that Saturday has been a beautiful winter day in Portland, “It’s been marvelous we have these out of town guests, and they don’t believe us that it rains here,” Nann said.
But right now, crews are on alert, ODOT said it will be their first real snow-removal test of the year.
Over a dozen trucks will be out Saturday de-icing roadways in the metro area, while just as many will be ready to plow in the Gorge and Cascades and even though it’s a holiday weekend for them, ODOT said they have additional crews on stand-by, ready to be called in if it hits harder than expected.
In town crews can’t escape the possibility some higher elevations might be hit, that’s why this week they stocked up on sand and salt.
“I’ll believe it when I see it but I love snow, I think that’ll be great!” Nann said.
This afternoon at Council Crest Park the wind was howling, and at this elevation, it could look a lot different Sunday.
“Yeah you definitely feel it especially up here on the hill,” Jennifer said.
And even with snow not expected downtown, it’s still going to be plenty cold, Union Gospel Mission has been at capacity these last two nights and they’re expecting the same situation Saturday night as well.
