UNION CREEK, OR (KPTV) – Oregon 230, West Diamond Lake Highway, has been closed Sunday evening due to hazardous trees leaning over the highway, creating hazardous conditions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure is in place from Oregon 138 near Diamond Lake to the Oregon 230/62 intersection near Union Creek.
ODOT says drivers should use alternate routes and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.