PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect temporary closures at the Interstate 84 and Interstate 5 interchange as crews perform flood testing on the ramp’s bridge joints.
ODOT says the testing will ensure the joints won’t leak in heavy rain.
The ramp from southbound I-5 to eastbound I-84 will close Thursday and Friday night. The closure will begin Thursday at 10 p.m. and Friday at 11 p.m., or once traffic has cleared from the Moda Center after the Portland Trail Blazers game, according to ODOT.
The ramp will reopen Friday and Saturday morning by 5 a.m.
The ramp from westbound I-84 to southbound I-5 will close starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and reopen by midnight that night, ODOT says. For the latest traffic condition updates, visit tripcheck.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
