PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The St. Johns Bridge will be closed for five nights starting Jan. 31 for maintenance and bridge inspections, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said the bridge will close on Monday, Jan. 31 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The schedule will repeat Tuesday through Friday nights, with the work completed no later than 5 a.m. on Feb. 5.
According to ODOT, the bridge will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists during the work. Flaggers will guide them across the bridge at the east and west ends.
Detours will be in place during the closures:
- On the bridge’s east side, in St. Johns, travel eastbound on U.S. 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street) to southbound Interstate 5 to Interstate 405 south over the Fremont Bridge to westbound U.S. 30.
- On the bridge’s west side, in Northwest Portland, travel eastbound on U.S. 30 to northbound Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge to northbound I-5 to North U.S. 30 Bypass (North Lombard Street).
ODOT said emergency vehicles will be allowed over the bridge, as well as the last two scheduled TriMet buses of the night.