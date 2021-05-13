PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday the Oregon Department of Transportation got the green light to spend millions of dollars to make roads safer for pedestrians across the state.
It includes more than three million dollars to improve 82nd Avenue, where two people were killed just last month.
"He loved his family with all he had. He would help anybody," Anthony Tolliver's sister Cheyenne Coleman said.
There’s still a memorial for Anthony on 82nd and Alberta where police say he was killed by a hit-and-run driver about three weeks ago.
"That haunts me every day to think of my brother being alone his last moments," his sister Chalanda Tolliver said.
He was 30 years old, a father of two, who lived in Northeast Portland.
His sisters think he was walking from the deli there at the time in a poorly lit area.
And according to Portland police, another man was hit and killed in the same area a few weeks earlier.
"It's not safe there for anybody ya know you can just go to the store or the bus stop and you're not safe," Coleman said.
Now they’re glad to know there will be work to fix that this summer.
ODOT will spend $3.35 million on 82nd for pedestrian safety improvements, including reducing the speed limit from 35 to 30 from Northeast Killingsworth to Southeast Clatsop streets starting in the next week or two.
Other new safety measures will include flashing beacon signals, digital speed signs to warn drivers, more lighting, new signs and striping, and better pedestrian crossings at certain intersections including Alberta.
The work is expected to be done by fall.
"I'm very excited and I'm happy that it's happening now," Coleman said. "Just more improvement in that area is mainly what we want so other families don’t have to go through what we’re going through now."
Now they hope these efforts will help and that whoever hit their brother will come forward.
"Accidents happen we understand that but just be accountable for what you did a simple sorry, I know that doesn’t fix it, just be there, own it," Tolliver said. "Definitely gonna miss my little brother. Je was a big bright star, just hoping and praying he’s all around us everyday."
It's not just 82nd that will see improvements. ODOT got approval for $10 million total which will all be used for pedestrian safety across the state.
