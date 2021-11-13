PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be alert on the roads after two serious crashes that happened just hours apart.

The first of those two accidents happened just after 9:15 p.m. Friday, when Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Christina June Klug was getting out of her boyfriend's car on I-5 south in Salem. The car was parked in the median.

OSP said she walked out into the travel lane and was hit by another driver, who police said is cooperating. Klug was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over an hour later in northeast Portland, Portland police said they went to a crash on I-84 West at Northeast 122nd Avenue. They said they learned a woman had gotten into a crash and when she got out of her car, she was hit by two other cars. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

These two crashes highlight the importance of slowing down and moving over. Now, ODOT is reminding people of that law.

"State law requires us to move over when we see a tow truck, when we see emergency vehicles at the side of the road," ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said. "We need to remember that you need to move over and be extra careful even if there's just a car stalled on the side of the road."

Hamilton said one of their own crew members was hit Wednesday morning clearing storm drains on I-205. He said during these winter months it's important to stay vigilant on the road.

"If it's dark and wet at night, we have to be really careful out there," he said. "This is a reminder too we've got workers out on the road. Not just ODOT workers, but city workers and county workers who are doing everything they can to keep the road safe. This is especially true when they have a lot of work to do to make sure the roads are clear."

This reminder is something Sparkle Chisum hopes people take seriously, after losing her own father this year when he was hit giving someone a tow.

"My dad was deceased at the scene,” Chisum said. “It was the worst day and still is the worst day of my life. I'm still living it 7 months later. Everybody out there has a family. (It) doesn't matter the circumstances. Day, evening or night, everybody deserves to go home."