TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation says should drivers should plan alternate routes this weekend as crews work to demolish the westbound Interstate 84 bridge near Graham Road.
According to ODOT, a full weekend closure of Graham Road beneath the I-84 bridge is required from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. While Graham Road is closed, northbound traffic will detour at Halsey Street to Northeast 238th Drive; pedestrians will detour on Harlow Road.
Local access to businesses on the Columbia River Highway and at the Columbian Gorge outlets will remain open for northbound travelers on Graham Road, according to ODOT. Drivers should follow detour signs to access businesses on the north side of I-84 or the west side of Graham Road.
Read more about Graham Road impacts and detours here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.