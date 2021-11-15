ODOT, WSDOT: Expect delays in snow, ice removal this winter due to staffing shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Transportation agencies in Oregon and Washington say to expect delays in snow and ice removal this winter due to staffing shortages.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's experiencing staffing shortages for a number of reasons.
But it's doing everything it can to fill vacant positions and shift resources during large winter storms to keep everyone safe on the roads.
ODOT says this might also mean slower response times to crashes and emergencies.
ODOT advises to stay home during winter weather.
If you need to travel, plan extra time for your trip and bring an emergency kit with food, water and batteries.
Transportation agencies also say to be a good neighbor and check on seniors as well as those living with disabilities.
Transportation leaders also want to remind everyone to give snowplows and all transportation workers plenty of space.
"We had one of our own hit last week by a car on I-205, he was critically injured, he's getting better but we're all praying for his safe recovery," ODOT Maintenance Operations Manager, Ted Miller said. "I cannot stress enough - please slow down, pay attention, pull over and obey the law move over."
The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it's facing the same situation with a staffing shortage.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) says it's fully staffed and is expecting the same level of service.