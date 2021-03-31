PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some industries have thrived more than others in 2020.
“So, the strongest industry in Oregon right now is transportation, warehousing and utilities," said Anna Johnson. "Not only has it regained all the jobs it lost in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, but it’s actually at the highest, record high employment, that it’s ever had.”
Johnson, Senior Economic Analyst with the Oregon Employment Department, said that's because of a rise in online sales before the pandemic and especially during it.
“So, it just kind of doubled to two growing trends on top of each other," said Johnson.
While she doesn't have an exact reasoning as to why, Johnson said the professional and technical services industry continues to forge ahead as well.
“That kind of includes architectural engineering firms," said Johnson.
It may come as a surprise, but healthcare jobs took an unusual dip in 2020. Johnson said that's because of elective procedures stopping at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It hasn’t quite fully gained back all the jobs that it lost, but it is trending upward and it’s one of the industries that we’re seeing the most job vacancies and hiring for right now," she said.
Johnson said jobs in social assistance have openings, too.
“That comes from nursing assistance, personal care aid," she said. "We’re seeing a lot of job vacancies for kind of the healthcare support.”
Johnson said an industry that took one of the biggest hits in 2020, leisure and hospitality, is finally on the rise again with places opening back up. That industry includes restaurants.
"It is the fastest growing industry right now," said Johnson. “In February, it gained 11,000 jobs over the month.”
“I think it’s about half of the way back to the jobs that it had," continued Johnson.
Johnson said now is a good time to look for a new job.
"Even though we’ve seen these employment losses, employers are still hiring," she said.
Below is information for job seekers and employers looking to hire from the Oregon Employment Department.
Here are some of the steps that job seekers can take to find a job:
- Get registered on iMatchSkills.org - Create a profile and get matched to jobs! Employers and our Business Services Staff actively search these profiles for job candidates.
- Browse for jobs at oregon.gov/employ - Select "Find a Job" under the Job Seekers section to browse open Oregon jobs
- Browse for jobs and more at QualityInfo.org - Go to "Find a Job" under Jobs & Careers to use the robust search engine. You can also browse labor market, career, training, local area, and employer information.
- Follow us on LinkedIn - Click here, or search WorkSource Oregon to get connected
- Call us for 1:1 support - Visit our website to find the contact number for your region.
We recommend that employers post job listings on www.iMatchSkills.org, which will prompt staff to follow up or directly post the job listing (after employer validation) depending on the employer’s entry responses.
For employers with minimum recruitment sizes, we are providing additional support, such as Virtual Hiring Events (when at least 1-2 employers have multiple openings) and Drive Thru Events with COVID-19 safety precautions in place (when 6-10 employers have multiple openings).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.