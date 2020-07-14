(KPTV) - Over the past two months, employers have added back nearly one-third of the jobs that were cut during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
OED says the state's total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 56,600 jobs in June, following a gain of 26,100 jobs in May.
Job gains were largest in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, health care and social assistance, according to OED. Those industries also regained half the jobs that were lost in March and April.
While some industries have seen improvements, OED says many of the larger industries haven't seen a "substantial rebound" in the past two months. Those industries include professional and business services, as well as manufacturing and government.
According to OED, none of the major industries cut a substantial number of jobs in June.
Oregon's unemployment rate dropped to 11.2 percent in June from 14.3 percent in May.
OED will release the June county and metropolitan area unemployment rates next Tuesday.
