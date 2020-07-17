OED launches new tool to speed up unemployment claims process

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department has launched a new tool aimed at speeding up the process for unemployment claims.
It's an online form for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The OED says it will allow the more than 100,000 mostly self-employed Oregonians who applied to get their weekly benefit payments faster.
The OED says it speeds up benefit processing, improves submission success, and ensures all required information is complete prior to submission.
The new tool is available to use online here.
