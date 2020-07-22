SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department says they have now paid out over $3.2 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
From March 15 to July 18, the department says it has received more than 527,000 regular unemployment claims. Workers have gotten through most of the claims, but their focus is still on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the department says.
With more than 106,000 PUA claims filed, the OED says it is having a difficult time keeping up. On Friday, the department launched a new application that they say will help speed up the process and help people fill out forms with the correct information. The new tool is available to use online here.
"One of the big advantages of this new application, for a vast majority of situations they will just show up already, they don't require that employee intervention to get benefits going," David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department, said.
Gerstenfeld said the CARES Act will expire on July 25, dropping the extra $600 in federal benefits people have been getting. However, claims can still be filed up to the deadline, and people wills till get the $600 extra for the weeks they filed, even if it is processed after July 25.
