SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department says it is looking for more guidance from the national level over an executive order from President Donald Trump to increase weekly unemployment benefits.
Over the weekend, Mr. Trump signed an executive order to give an additional $400 a week in benefits, following the expiration of an extra $600 a week provided by the CARES Act.
But, the Oregon Employment Department says there is no guidance on when those benefits could actually be distributed or just how much people will actually get.
This week Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that states could start implementing these benefits within a week or two. However, the Oregon Employment Department says with so much uncertainty around the program, it won’t likely be happening in Oregon or any state that quickly.
When President Trump originally signed the executive order this weekend, it said people would be eligible to receive an additional $400 a week, but $100 would have to be contributed by the state. But OED says that it received clarification that states could cover their $100 portion with underlying unemployment benefits.
The department says it’s reaching out for clarification on whether that means states can either just add the federal $300 or if they will be required to chip in an extra $100 on top of benefits already given out.
OED says that if it does turn out that Oregon will have to chip in $100 a week in extra benefits, it will be able to afford it.
“We went into this with one of the healthiest unemployment trust funds in the nation. It continues to be in good shape, so this is certainly a huge stress on it, but the statutory formula that the legislature created was designed to weather really serious needs,” said David Gerstenfedl, the acting director of the Oregon Employment Department.
Gerstenfeld also discussed several bills that were passed by state legislators in the special session.
One bill will allow people who are able to go back to work part-time to get weaned off unemployment rather than being cut off completely. Another bill will help self-employed workers get their benefits more quickly.
OED says it is pleased those bills were able to pass.
An additional bill did not pass in the senate, which would allow school employees to avoid adjudication to get their benefits while schools are on break. The department says it will continue working with those employees to try and get them their benefits as quickly as it can.
