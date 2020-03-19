12 of 14 COVID-19 patients at Lebanon veterans’ home doing well, doctor says

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – It’s been just over a week since the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon reported its first case of COVID-19, and since then, a total of 14 people who live there have tested positive.
On Thursday, the doctor treating all 14 people said 12 of them are doing well, and that the very first patient to test positive doesn’t have symptoms anymore.
Harry Whitson is a veteran and has helped out at the home for years as a member of the Elks Lodge.
“Hearing it hurt but the impact to the community and the pouring out of support from the community has been tremendous,” Whitson said.
Whitson and other members have brought coffee, snacks, and meals to help the residents and staff in this difficult time.
“As long as there’s a veteran on the earth, the Elks will not let them be forgotten, and that’s primarily the reason I joined the Elks, because I didn’t want to see them forgotten,” Whitson said.
Blake Whitson with the North Central District Oregon State Elks Association is also helping. He says he is happy to hear that the 12 patients are doing better.
“I think it’s fantastic, I think it’s just fantastic, and hoping to hear the good news for the other two very soon,” Whitson said
The doctor treating the 14 patients, Rob Richardson, says one patient is in serious condition and another is in critical condition.
“I’ve gone through numerous flu epidemics, I’ve worked in H1N1, this virus doesn’t play by the same set of rules,” Richardson said. “I am seeing crises that I have never seen before in these viral illnesses. If you ask me, after we go 21 days and everybody is afebrile, I’ll know we’re ok, until that point, I still am sleepless at night worrying about these vets.”
The other 137 people who live at the facility have tested negative for the virus.
Earlier this week, one staff member tested positive and was in isolation. Over 200 employees have been tested.
