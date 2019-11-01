PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two of three teenagers accused in the Oct. 14 deadly shooting of a Portland man have pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder.
Aaron Criswell, 16, and Richard Rand, 15, were arraigned on an indictment Friday afternoon at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.
According to the indictment, both juveniles are charged with one count of murder in the first degree with a firearm, two counts of murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm and one count of burglary in the first degree with a firearm.
According to prosecutors, the teens – along with a 14-year-old friend – used a 12 Gauge shotgun to shoot and kill 65-year-old Ricky Malone Sr. at close range.
Malone was later found by in a pool of blood on the streets of the St. Johns neighborhood, where family members say he was a lifelong resident.
According to court documents, on the early morning Malone was killed, investigators believe he had been out collecting cans. Prosecutors say, at some point, the teens ran into Malone following a botched burglary at a home nearby.
Prosecutors say the teens approached Malone with the gun and demanded his car, but when he refused, they shot him. The teens then stole Malone’s car and went on a joyride that included a stop at Taco Bell and a spree of hit-and-runs, court documents say.
Family members of the victim attended Friday’s court proceeding. Malone’s brother, Robert, pleaded with the judge to keep Criswell and Rand behind bars.
“I will tell you now that the streets of St. Johns are safer with these individuals in jail,” Robert Malone later told reporters.
Robert Malone also said that earlier Friday, for the first time, prosecutors gave his family details about how the teens acquired the shotgun.
“We were told today that it had to do with some other incident they were in,” Robert Malone said. “They went someplace and stole a gun. And that gun killed my brother.”
The teen suspects were arrested 10 days after the shooting. All three have remained in custody at the juvenile jail since.
Criswell and Rand are being charged as adults under Oregon’s Measure 11.
The 14-year-old suspect is not being identified by FOX 12 because he is being prosecuted as a juvenile.
Criswell and Rand did not say anything during Friday afternoon’s hearing. Their family members declined to comment when approached by a FOX 12 reporter.
A status check on the cases against Criswell and Rand is planned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 in downtown Portland. They remain held without bail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
