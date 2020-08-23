CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Clackamas Fire crews acted quickly when a brush fire broke out at an Estacada property on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 1:00 p.m.
Firefighters said the fire was roughly three acres and had already burned through four cars and a small shop by the time they arrived. Crews went to work and made hose lines to protect a large shop and yurt on the property and keep it from spreading to nearby trees.
Without fire hydrants in the area, trucks and water tenders were brought in to fight the fire, according to firefighters. An off-duty battalion chief who happen to be flying his own plane was able to assist by locating the fire and taking aerial photos.
Clackamas Fire said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
