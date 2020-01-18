PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An off-duty Portland firefighter was stabbed in a suspected random attack at a Portland bar.
It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Southwest Morrison Street and West Burnside Street.
Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was sitting in a booth right up against the window, when a knife-wielding man went inside the business and stabbed the victim in the chest area.
People inside the restaurant said the victim was able to hold pressure on his wound, and he was alert and talking when emergency crews arrived.
Investigators said the victim is a 20-year veteran with Portland Fire & Rescue. They said he was at the restaurant with family when the attack occurred.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, and it was initially reported that he would require surgery, but that ended up not being the case.
Officers said the attack appears to be random.
Witnesses described the suspect as appearing to be homeless with mental health issues.
The suspect had not been located by late Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.