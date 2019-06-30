Off-duty Multnomah Co. deputy on motorcycle hit by car in Hillsboro, driver arrested

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – An off-duty Multnomah County deputy on a motorcycle was hit by a car in Hillsboro Sunday morning.
Hillsboro police say the deputy was riding her motorcycle on Cornelius Pass Road near Baseline Road when she was hit just before 5:40 a.m.
Police say the driver, identified as 21-year-old Marcos Alcala, took off but was tracked down and arrested.
Alcala faces charges of felony hit-and-run, assault 3 and DUII.
The deputy sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
