Off-duty officer on motorcycle rear-ended by suspected impaired driver in S. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An off-duty Portland Police Bureau officer was hit by a suspected impaired driver Thursday morning in south Portland.

The crash occurred at about 6:43 a.m. at South River Parkway and South Harbor Drive. Sergeant Ty Engstrom told FOX 12 the off-duty officer was on his way to work on his police motorcycle when he was rear-ended by a driver in a car.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Sgt. Engstrom said it appears intoxication may be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Sgt. Engstrom said the bureau is struggling to respond to crashes because of ongoing staffing issues. He said they are seeing an uptick in speeding and drunk drivers.

"A lot of dangerous driving out there, dangerous driving behaviors, and we're trying to do everything we can but our resources are pretty strapped these days," Engstrom said.