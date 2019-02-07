PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An off-duty Salem police officer and another man were arrested on Wednesday in connection to two burglaries in Portland.
Portland police said detectives were investigating two burglaries where more than $30,000 worth of property was stolen. During the investigation, detectives learned two suspects had sold stolen property.
Seth T. Thayres, 31, and James Cardenas, 35, were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
According to Salem police, Thayres is an officer with their department who was already on administrative leave at the time of the arrest. Salem police said he has been on administrative leave since Oct. 2018 "awaiting the outcome of a fitness for duty evaluation."
Thayres is facing charges of possession of meth and two counts of first-degree theft.
Cardenas is facing charges of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts second-degree burglary, and possession of methamphetamine.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.