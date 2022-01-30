CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – An off-duty Vancouver police officer was shot and killed in his home, Saturday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
The Vancouver PD has identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota.
#BREAKING: @VancouverPDUSA confirmed to @fox12oregon off-duty officer, Donald Sahota was killed at his home last night. I'm working to see if this has any relation to an armed robbery that led to a chase in Clark County. pic.twitter.com/5nb9fmTyf6— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) January 30, 2022
In a release, the Clark County Sheriff’s office said it responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area. The suspect was reported to have a gun and left in a stolen vehicle. Deputies located the suspect and began to chase the vehicle based on the armed robbery.
The suspect drove to Battle Ground, got out of the car and started to run. The suspect attempted to break into the home of Officer Sahota. In a scuffle with the armed robbery suspect, Sahota was shot. He was provided medical aid but eventually died.
“My heart goes out to officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well,” Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain said. “His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many.”
The sheriff’s office said the incident is being treated as an officer-involved shooting and being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.
Police and the sheriff’s office have provided no update on if the armed robbery suspect has been found or arrested.
Officer Sahota joined the Vancouver Police Department in April, 2014, after working for the Gresham Police Department and the Port of Portland Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.