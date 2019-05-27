Off-road motorcyclists from Portland, Stayton involved in street crash near Prineville

PRINEVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Two men riding off-road motorcycles were involved in a late-night crash on a street near Prineville, according to Crook County deputies.
Emergency crews responded to the 2100 block of Southeast Melrose Drive at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies found two men about 105 feet apart. Investigators said Jake Nunes, 24, of Stayton, had his bike stall out, and he was then hit by Justin Shupp, 23, of Portland.
Deputies said Shupp did not have a headlight on his motorcycle and did not see Nunes stopped in the road.
Nunes sustained a major injury to his left leg, according to deputies. Shupp slid down the roadway, sustaining road rash and neck and head injuries.
Investigators said neither man was wearing a helmet. Alcohol “was definitely a factor” in the crash, according to deputies, along with operating an off-road motorcycle on a roadway at night with no headlight.
Both men were taken to the hospital. Nunes was later flown to a hospital in Bend for further treatment.
Deputies said charges will be filed in this case once both men have received medical treatment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.